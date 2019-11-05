City Commission rejects Selby Gardens proposal

After an 8-hour meeting Tuesday, the City Commission voted 3-2 to deny a portion of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ master plan application, rejecting a key element of a contentious proposal to redevelop the property.

A majority of the commission expressed concern about the proposed project’s effects on its surroundings, particularly the height of a five-story parking garage and increased traffic to the botanical gardens site.

“I know there must be solutions, and I would encourage Selby … to please continue to work, but I cannot support this going forward,” Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch said. “It is not in the public’s interest.”

Commissioners Shelli Freeland Eddie and Willie Shaw joined Ahearn-Koch in rejecting a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use classification of the Selby property. Commissioners Liz Alpert and Hagen Brody cast dissenting votes.

Following the vote, Selby Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said the organization would need time to assess its next steps and future plans for its 14.7-acre bayfront campus.

“This is a severe disappointment,” Rominiecki said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.