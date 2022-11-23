Sarasota School Board sets meeting to consider firing superintendent

Update, 3:15 p.m: In an emailed message, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Schools said Wednesday the special meeting "to address the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues'' has been formally scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the school district's Landings Administrative Complex.

Previous report: The Sarasota County School Board, with its new members sworn in less than two hours earlier, on Tuesday scheduled a special meeting for early December to consider firing Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, though not yet officially posted on the school board's calendar. Tom Edwards voted against the December special meeting in a 4-1 majority.

How They Ranked Asplen On Nov. 1, School Board members met to reveal their evaluations of Superintendent Brennan Asplen on 10 criteria: Leadership and Standard Culture; Communications and Community Relations; Organizational Management; Human Resources Management; Instructional Leadership; Curriculum Planning and Development; Values and Ethics of Leadership; Labor Relations; Visionary and Situational Leadership. The four grades available were: Highly effective; effective; needs improvement; unsatisfactory. Here are each of the member's rankings: Shirley Brown: 10 highly effective rankings Tom Edwards: Nine highly effective rankings and one effective (Leadership) Jane Goodwin: Eight highly effective rankings and two effectives (Operational Management and Human Resources Management) Karen Rose: Six effective rankings and four needs improvements (Leadership, Communications, Instructional Leadership and Values and Ethics of Leadership) Bridget Ziegler: Two highly effectives (Fiscal Stewardship and Curriculum Planning; four effectives (Operational Management; Instructional Leadership; Labor Relations and Visionary and Situational Leadership). Consensus: Highly effective (highly effective in seven areas, effective in three areas)

Asplen, highly rated by a majority of the previous board in his annual evaluation weeks ago and in 2021, sat silently and sipped water on the dais at Venice High throughout the discussion and scheduling of the meeting that could lead to his firing. Edwards was one of the three who gave Asplen the highly effective rating. The other two, Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin, are no longer on the board.

Board member Karen Rose made the suggestion to set the meeting to consider Asplen’s contract, which drew light applause from members of the public in the auditorium. New board member Tim Enos seconded the proposal. Rose most recently gave Asplen an "effective" rating, and new board chair Bridget Ziegler ranked him as "needs improvement.''

Originally seeking to set the meeting on Nov. 29, Rose urged the board to convene “as soon as possible and look at any board business any member may want to add to that special meeting.’’

When questioned by Ziegler on what might be considered on that date, Rose responded, “I am asking for an agenda item to recommend termination of the superintendent's contract.’’

Earlier in the day, newcomers Enos and Robyn Marinelli were sworn in to fill seats left vacant by departing members Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin, and Ziegler was chosen chair. The three won contentious elections in August, defeating a trio of Democratic-Party supported candidates. Although non-partisan, Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli drew backing of not only the local Republican Party but also that of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who campaigned and supported like-minded school board candidates statewide.

As Asplen passed the gavel to Ziegler as chair, she briefly spoke about the year ahead.

“I think different viewpoints are how you create progress, as long as there’s mutual respect upon one another,’’ Ziegler said.

Asplen started with the school district in 2020, coming to Sarasota from a post as a deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District. He replaced interim Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran, who took over for Todd Bowden, who was fired in 2019 over his handling of a sexual harassment case.