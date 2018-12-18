Sarasota Police determine pressure cooker found near store is harmless

UPDATE: Police have determined the suspicious object is a pressure cooker, but it's harmless and empty. The evacuation should be coming to an end shortly, and officers will soon be leaving the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sarasota Police are investigating the discovery of a suspicious object outside of a drugstore on North Tamiami Trail near Myrtle Street.

The 11:30 a.m. discovery at Walgreens, 3535 N. Tamiami Trail, prompted officers trained in explosives to evacuate the store as a precaution and examine the object, which police said looked like a pressure cooker.

This story is developing.