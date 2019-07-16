Sarasota Police Department taking part in initiative to reduce speeding

Sarasota Police Department announced July 16 that its officers will take part in “Operation Southern Shield,” which was launched in 2017.

As part of the operation, SPD will team up with law enforcement agencies from throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee to reduce speed-related fatalities and injuries on the road.

"'Operation Southern Shield' will focus on the busy summertime travel period when injury and fatality crashes increase significantly," SPD said in a release. "The high visibility enforcement and awareness campaign will work to reduce fatalities and serious injuries by having motorists obey speed limits."

SPD reported its officers in 2018 issued the following:

314 citations and/or warnings for not wearing seat belts

3,216 citations and/or warnings for speeding

1,295 citations and/or warnings for driving while license suspended

142 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI)

“The most important thing about driving is being safe behind the wheel,” said Officer Jason Frank, who works in the SPD Traffic Unit. “One of our primary goals in the Traffic Unit is to keep our community and those passing through, safe.”