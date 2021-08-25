Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser announces retirement; deputy chief will fill in

Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser is retiring from his position effective at 5 p.m. today, the Sarasota Police Department announced today.

In a statement, Rieser cited unexpected health issues as the impetus for his decision to step down.

“It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years,” Rieser said. “The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for.”

City Manager Marlon Brown named Deputy Chief Rex Troche as interim chief once Rieser’s retirement takes effect. Troche has worked for the Sarasota Police Department since 2002, serving in all four of the agency’s divisions as an officer or supervisor, according to a city release.

“With his extensive background in law enforcement and his exemplary service to the department in a variety of positions over the past two decades, he is a natural choice to immediately step into this role while continuing to serve the community,” Brown said in the release.

In a statement, Troche credited Rieser for his leadership as police chief and emphasized a desire to maintain continuity within the agency.

“I would like to ensure our community that the Sarasota Police Department will continue to move forward with initiatives that are in place and keep the city of Sarasota a safe place to live, work and play,” Troche said.

Brown will work with Deputy City Manager Pat Robinson and Human Resources Director Stacie Mason to discuss the process for hiring a permanent successor for Rieser.

Rieser’s retirement comes seven months after the city hired him for its top law enforcement role. Rieser, who has worked for the Sarasota Police Department since 1992, replaced previous Chief Bernadette DiPino, who resigned in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.