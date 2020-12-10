Brown appoints deputy police chief as deputy city manager

Pat Robinson, the Sarasota Police Department’s deputy chief of police, will serve as interim deputy city manager effective Dec. 14, incoming interim City Manager Marlon Brown announced in an email to city commissioners today.

The move comes three days after the City Commission appointed Brown to step into the top administrator position following City Manager Tom Barwin’s retirement. Brown noted that the commission gave him the authority to appoint an interim deputy city manager to fill Brown’s former role and assist in the transition process.

Robinson, a Sarasota native, has worked for the Sarasota Police Department for 20 years, serving as deputy chief since 2015. Brown spoke highly of Robinson’s credentials in his email to the commission.

“Pat’s length of service within the organization, positive relationship with our employee base, and the respect he has within our community, plus his in-depth knowledge of our strengths and challenges ahead will greatly assist me in my new role,” Brown said.