Sarasota organizations to feed families amid school closures

Sarasota's safety net for feeding children over the summer break from school is scheduled to begin distributing food Monday as area schools head into an extended spring break because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarasota Schools Distribution Sites: Booker High School – 3201 North Orange Avenue Fruitville Elementary School – 601 Honore Avenue Garden Elementary School -700 Center Road, Venice North Port High School – 6400 West Price Blvd, North Port Atwater Elementary School – 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port Parents or guardaians with concerns regarding their child's food allergies should contact Kristen Pulfer at [email protected] with allergen considerations, school location and approximate time of pick up.

Parents are able to pick up meal packs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday provided their child is in the car, according to a press release issued by the school district.

Each location will also provide a food backpack -- a bag filled with healthy food -- courtesy of All Faiths Food Bank, who started its Campaign to End Summer Hunger two months early to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We simply had to accelerate the summer feeding program because kids are out of school now,” All Faiths CEO Sandra Frank said. “We need to be prepared today to feed kids through the school year into the summer. So you plan for the worst case scenario. You just have to as a good steward.”

All Faiths Food Bank’s 100 locations, which included partnerships with other food banks in the area, has shifted its volunteer guidelines to adhere to the social distancing guidelines set in place by President Donald Trump on March 16 that any gatherings with more than 10 people should be limited.

Frank said the nonprofit has suspended large groups of volunteers in favor of a core group of veteran volunteers during the next two weeks.

The food bank has also shifted its distribution model by boxing up food for its patrons rather than its usual client choice model that allows patrons to shop along a line of food. Beginning Monday, each box will contain enough food to feed a family of four for a week.

“The idea (with including a week’s supply) is that families don't have to come daily to get food. They're reducing their own risks with exposure to the virus, and they'll have nutritious food for a week,” Frank said.

The boxes are modeled off the USDA nutrition guide MyPlate and will include fruit, vegetables, protein and a grain. At this time there is no plan to include eggs or milk in the boxes.

Families in need can pick up food at any of the nonprofit’s 100 distribution sites, which can be found at www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/foodfinder. The organization’s website urges those who feel sick to refrain from visiting the mobile pantries and send a friend to help instead.

Frank said the food bank is closely monitoring what the community needs and plans to add new distribution locations within the next week.

All Faiths Food Bank serves as a nonprofit organization with a mission to feed the hungry in Sarasota and DeSoto counties, not just during a global pandemic. The food bank does not act as a backup plan for people who might look elsewhere as grocery store shelves begin to empty due to stockpiling.

“This is for families in need and I would ask the community, to be compassionate and to think about their neighbors in need. Not everyone has the capacity or the access to food. Not everybody has the funds to go stock up for two to three weeks,” Frank said. “This is a time for us -- an opportunity for us -- to come together and take care of each other.”

The extension of spring break has led Sarasota County School officials to attempt to identify students who may need to check out a laptop computer or internet hotspot should public schools be forced into virtual classes to prevent the spread of the virus in classrooms.