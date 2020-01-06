Despite overtures, orchestra sees no viable venue sites in city

As the Sarasota Orchestra has spent months searching for a location to build a new concert hall, the organization says it’s identified some potentially viable sites — none of which are within city limits.

Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna sent a letter to city officials today providing an update on the music center planning process. Although the city has repeatedly expressed a desire to retain the orchestra after rejecting a proposal to build a venue at Payne Park, McKenna said the orchestra has not found any other suitable options within the city.

“It has become apparent to us that none of the available sites in the city meet our four critical success factors due to prohibitively long timelines, inadequate acreage, lack of parking or other factors,” McKenna wrote in the letter. “The current site options that meet our criteria lie within the county.”

The orchestra announced its intent to relocate from the bayfront Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center in 2018. In 2019, the orchestra identified Payne Park as its desired site for a new venue, but the City Commission voted 4-1 to deny the request to use parkland to build a concert hall.

At the time, the city said it wanted to continue to work with the orchestra to find an alternative viable site. The city has since reiterated that commitment, even after the orchestra expanded its search process for a new home outside of the city. Today, the commission unanimously approved a resolution expressing a desire to keep the orchestra within city limits.

At the suggestion of Commissioner Liz Alpert, the commission also agreed to reach out to the orchestra about holding a workshop to discuss possible sites. Alpert said she believed the city should aggressively explore options for keeping the orchestra within city limits.

“I think it’s really incumbent on us as a commission to really take seriously whether we want to be the commission that’s responsible for losing the orchestra in the city,” Alpert said.

Two commissioners said they did not want the resolution to serve as an impetus for revisiting the use of Payne Park as an orchestra facility site. Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and Commissioner Willie Shaw both said they wanted to work productively with the orchestra as the search process continues, but they thought the city’s previous decision should stand.

“I want to move forward with the orchestra and not backward,” Ahearn-Koch said.

Shaw invited the orchestra to consider using a county-owned property on U.S. 41 near Water Tower Park, which city staff previously identified as a potential option in a memo last year.

In his letter to the city, McKenna said there are four factors guiding the orchestra’s search process: “timeliness, artistic and educational integrity, philanthropic considerations and business and economic vitality.” McKenna said the orchestra appreciated “all expressions of support, will remain engaged with Sarasota city staff and will keep an open mind to new options that might arise.”

McKenna said the orchestra hopes to provide a more detailed update on its venue planning process during the first quarter of 2020.