Sarasota Opera plans alternative programming for fall season

The Sarasota Opera has canceled its fall in-person programming in favor of online events because of the ongoing pandemic.

Mozart’s "Don Giovanni production," the Sarasota Youth Opera's production of "The Hobbit," the "Night in Italy" concert on Nov. 7 and "Concert at Noon" at Nov. 13 have all been canceled. In their place, the organization will feature concerts with resident artists.

“Despite our disappointment in having to cancel our main stage activities, we do not plan to be silent," Executive Director Richard Russell said in a statement. "Our intention is that opera remains in the hearts and minds of our supporters, our audience, and our community through this difficult time.”

A concert with piano and vocalists will be streamed on Nov. 13, though an announcement about an audience will be made if possible at a later date. Resident artists will return to perform on the "OperaMobile" in November, and there are also plans for live concerts at outdoor venues in Sarasota if conditions allow. The annual "Taste of Downtown" fundraiser has been canceled as well, though staff are looking into ways to continue it in another way. The company's Curtain Raiser Dinner is still planned for Oct. 25.

As for the Sarasota Youth Opera, the fall semester is set to start virtually in August while an alternative youth opera presentation is planned for spring 2021.