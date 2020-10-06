New College President Donal O’Shea announces retirement

New College of Florida announced Tuesday that President Donal O’Shea will step down from his position at the end of the academic year on June 30, 2021.

O’Shea has served in the leadership role since 2012. In a release, New College credited O’Shea with helping to procure more than $9 million in state funding to boost enrollment and graduation rates by 2028. The school also noted his role in launching the Cross College Alliance, establishing a dual-degree program with the University of Florida, expanding New College’s curriculum and developing a ten-year strategic plan.

“It has been an enormous privilege and pleasure to have served in this role for what will soon be nine years,” O’Shea said in the release. “I am deeply grateful to all who have made that possible.”

New College said it will create a search committee to help select O’Shea’s replacement and hire a search firm to lead the recruiting process. The committee will include faculty, student body, alumni, board of trustees, foundation and community representatives.

New College has struggled to achieve the enrollment goals it established in 2016, and earlier this year, the state legislature considered consolidating the school into a larger university system. Last month, school officials said they’re continuing to focus on growth, a sentiment New College Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ruiz echoed in an email to the campus today.

“The announcement by Dr. Don O’Shea of his intention to retire as our President by the end of this academic year is a fitting time to express gratitude for his vision of an expansive future for New College,” Ruiz said in the email. “In choosing his successor, our task is to bring the future to realization.”