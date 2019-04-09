Sarasota named one of the best places to live in America

Of all of the cities in America where one could live, Sarasota is one of the top choices, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” according to U.S. News.

The organization reportedly evaluated 125 metropolitan areas and, of those, Sarasota placed at No. 18 — a jump from last year’s No. 34 ranking.

With a perfect 10 in net migration and other high scores in both desirability and quality of life, Sarasota beat out all other Florida-based cities.