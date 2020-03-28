Sarasota Memorial Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced today a member of its patient care team tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no known exposure to a coronavirus patient at the facility.

In a release, the hospital said the employee developed symptoms and has been at home since Monday. The hospital is still investigating the case and working to notify patients and staff who had close contact with the worker in the days before she went into quarantine. SMH has asked “several staff members” to stay at home and monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks.

The hospital announced four additional patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at SMH in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive test results to 30. Sixteen patients remain hospitalized.

The worker is the second Sarasota Memorial Hospital employee to test positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health has announced 50 positive COVID-19 cases in Sarasota County.