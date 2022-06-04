Sarasota Memorial Hospital names health care industry veteran as new CFO

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has named a 20-year veteran of financial leadership as its next chief financial officer. Jeff Limbocker will succeed William Woeltjen, who is retiring at the end of the year, effective Oct. 3.

Jeff Limbocker will join Sarasota Memorial Health Care System as its new chief financial officer in October.(Courtesy photo)

Limbocker joins SMH from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he has held executive roles with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System since 1995. He was executive vice president and CFO of the not-for-profit, multi-hospital system for the past three years, previously serving 10 years as regional CFO for the health system's Baton Rouge market and Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

"I feel very fortunate to have worked for one great mission-based health system for many years, and to be continuing my career at another great mission-based health system," Limbocker said. "I am looking forward to joining the Sarasota Memorial team and the opportunity to help guide the health system as it continues to evolve and meet the needs of this growing region."

Under Woeltjen's financial management, SMH facilitated the largest expansion in its nearly century of operation, opening its new hospital in Venice and the Oncology Tower on the Sarasota campus last year; and embarking on a behavioral health pavilion and outpatient oncology pavilion this year. In recent years, SMH also constructed the Courtyard Tower and Rehabilitation Pavilion and created a Trauma Center and physician residency programs.

"Bill has been an invaluable member of our leadership team whose contributions have strengthened our health system and benefitted our entire community," said David Verinder, SMH president and CEO. "We have two very big shoes to fill, and I want to thank Bill for his dedication and strategic guidance the past 15 years and his ongoing support."

Over the past 25 years, Limbocker shepherded the Louisiana hospital and health system through industry initiatives, challenges and change. His has expertise and experience in financial management of safety net programs for the uninsured and medically underserved, developing and testing innovations in research and graduate medical education and forming joint ventures and public partnerships.