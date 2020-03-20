The new COVID-19 regulation goes into effect immediately. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced he is ordering gyms to close.
The state continues to take steps restricting business operations to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ordering the suspension of dine-in service at restaurants and the closure of gyms throughout Florida effective immediately.
The executive order, which Gov. Ron DeSantis issued today, allows restaurants to continue to offer carryout and delivery service. The sale of packaged alcohol is also allowed for properly licensed businesses.
The state previously ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs and limited the operating capacity of restaurants.