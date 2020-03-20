Restaurant updates Learn more about which local restaurants are offering takout and delivery service, as well as special deals and hours here.

The state continues to take steps restricting business operations to protect against the spread of COVID-19, ordering the suspension of dine-in service at restaurants and the closure of gyms throughout Florida effective immediately.

The executive order, which Gov. Ron DeSantis issued today, allows restaurants to continue to offer carryout and delivery service. The sale of packaged alcohol is also allowed for properly licensed businesses.

The state previously ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs and limited the operating capacity of restaurants.

