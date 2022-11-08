 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 12 hours ago

Sarasota, Manatee county general election results 2022

The 2022 general election was held Nov. 8. The voter turnout was 62.02% in Sarasota County and 61.2% in Manatee County.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Last updated 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

 

United States

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (R)  |  4,468,468 votes  |  57.69%

Val Demings (D)  |  3,195,513 votes  |  41.26%

Dennis Misigoy (LPF)  |  32,089 votes  |  0.41%

Steven B. Grant (NPA)  |  31,751 votes  |  0.41%

Tuan TQ Nguyen (NPA)  |  17,331 votes  |  0.22%

 

U.S. House of Representatives

District 16

Vern Buchanan (R)  |  189,447 votes  |  62.16%

Jan Schneider (D)  |  115,327 votes  |  37.84%

Ralph Hartman (WRI)  |  0 votes  |  0%

 

District 17

Andrea Doria Kale (D)  |  123,642 votes  |  35.51%

Greg Steube (R)  |  222,286 votes  |  63.85%

Theodore Murray (NPA)  |  2,219 votes  |  0.64%

 

Florida

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ron DeSantis (R)  |  4,607,597 votes  |  59.38%

Charlie Crist (D)  |  3,100,603 votes  |  39.96%

Hector Roos (LPF)  |  19,240 votes  |  0.25%

Carmen Jackie Gimenez (NPA)  |  31,498 votes  |  0.41%

 

Attorney General

Ashley Moody (R)  |  4,644,733 votes  |  60.6%

Aramis Ayala (D)  |  3,020,267 votes  |  39.4%

 

Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Patronis (R)  |  4,522,394 votes  |  59.49%

Adam Hattersley (D)  |  3,080,019 votes  |  40.51%

 

Commissioner of Agriculture

Wilton Simpson (R)  |  4,504,323 votes  |  59.31%

Naomi Esther Blemur (D)  |  3,090,024 votes  |  40.69%

 

Florida House

District 70

Mike Beltran (R)  |  48,337 votes  |  62.92%

Eleuterio "Junior" Salazar Jr. (D)  |  28,481 votes  |  37.08%

 

District 72

Tommy Gregory (R)  |  55,813 votes  |  66.75%

Roberts Guy Dameus (D)  |  27,803 votes  |  33.25%

 

District 73

Fiona McFarland (R)  |  51,735 votes  |  56.27%

Derek Reich (D)  |  40,200 votes  |  43.73%

 

Sarasota County

Sarasota City Commission

Jen Ahearn-Koch  |  11,551 votes  |  40.84%

Dan Lobeck   |  7,947 votes  |  28.09%

Debbie Trice   |  8,789 votes  |  31.07%

 

Sarasota County Commission

District 2

Fredd Atkins (D)  |  18,321 votes  |  49.23%

Mark Smith (R)  |  18,891 votes  |  50.77%

 

District 4

Daniel Kuether (D)  |  18,915 votes  |  40.50%

Joseph Neuender (R)  |  27,794 votes  |  59.50%

 

Sarasota County Charter Review Board

District 1

Alexandra Coe (R)  |  128,335 votes  |  60.78%

Nancy Simpson (D)  |  82,828 votes  |  39.22%

 

District 2

Matthew Brockway (R)  |  128,187 votes  |  60.97%

Jae Langston Williams (D)  |  82,060 votes  |  39.03%

 

District 4

Jack Miller (R)  |  126,643 votes  |  60.38%

Ray Porter (D)  |  83,089 votes  |  39.62%

 

Sarasota County Hospital Board

Northern District, Seat 2

Vic Rohe (R)  |  133,591 votes  |  71.38%

Jonathan Tubbs (LPF)  |  53,565 votes  |  28.62%

 

Manatee County

Manatee County Commission

District 2

Amanda Ballard (R)  |  11,596 votes  |  58.95%

Reggie Bellamy (D)  |  8,074 votes  |  41.05%

 

District 4

Michael C. Rahn (R)  |  19,663 votes  |  90.65%

 

District 6 (At-Large)

Jason Bearden (R)  |  122,695 votes  |  92.81%

 

Manatee County School Board

District 2

Harold Byrd Jr.  |  8,036 votes  |  46.57%

Cindy Spray  |  9,218 votes  |  53.43%

 

Heritage Harbour North CDD

Seat 3

Stanley Nachimson  |  613 votes  |  46.44%

John Wisz  |  707 votes  |  53.56%

 

Lakewood Ranch CDD 2

Seat 5

Arthur Roy Taber  |  820 votes  |  53.32%

Jerry Twiggs  |  718 votes  |  46.68%

 

Lakewood Ranch CDD 4

Seat 2

Michael Amato  |  677 votes  |  42.98%

Keith Davey  |  898 votes  |  57.02%

 

 

Tara CDD 1

Joseph Di Bartolomeo  |  655 votes  |  71.12%

Carl Teisch  |  266 votes  |  28.88%

 

 

Tara CDD 3

Barbara Linden  |  432 votes  |  47.26%

Christopher Morris  |  482 votes  |  52.74%

 

 

Tara CDD 5

Mark Gough  |  500 votes  |  54.64%

Joseph Mojica  |  415 votes  |  45.36%

 

University Place CDD

Seat 1

Denise Broyhill  |  153 votes  |  34.08%

David Meyers  |  190 votes  |  42.32%

Katherine Sitterle  |  106 votes  |  23.61%

 

Seat 3

Sarah Kupiec  |  268 votes  |  60.63%

Robert Sills  |  174 votes  |  39.37%

 

East Manatee Fire Rescue

Seat 3

Tony Barrett  |  22,417 votes  |  54.85%

James Carlino  |  18,454 votes  |  45.15%

 

State constitutional amendments

Amendments require 60% to pass

Limitation on the assessment of real property used for residential purposes

Yes  |  4,009,550 votes  |  57.26%

No  |  2,992,513 votes  |  42.74%

 

Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission

Yes  |  3,739,119 votes  |  53.87%

No  |  3,201,507 votes  |  46.13%

 

Additional homestead property tax exemption for specified critical public services workforce

Yes  |  4,208,365 votes  |  58.67%

No  |  2,964,539 votes  |  41.33%

 

Sarasota County Referendums

Accelerate community projects through issuance of voter-approved 1-cent sales tax bonds

Yes  |  157,315 votes  |  77.92%

No  |  44,577 votes  |  22.08%

 

Continues funding for local improvements through renewal of 1-cent sales tax; maintains citizen oversight committees

Yes  |  134,767 votes  |  69.19%

No  |  60,001 votes  |  30.81%

 

Sarasota County charter amendments

Amend Section 7.1 charter petition procedures

Yes  |  91,114 votes  |  48.65%

No  |  96,177 votes  |  51.35%

 

Avoid charter amendment conflicts with the Constitution, general law or the charter

Yes  |  120,754 votes  |  63.94%

No  |  68,096 votes  |  36.06%

 

City of Sarasota charter amendments

City commissioners' annual salary

Yes  |  10,582 votes  |  57.23%

No  |  7,909 votes  |  42.77%

 

Surety bonds or insurance

Yes  |  12,939 votes  |  71.15%

No  |  5,246 votes  |  28.85%

 

Charter Review Committee general recommendations

Yes  |  10,083 votes  |  56.39%

No  |  7,797 votes  |  43.61%

 

Date of referendum on proposed charter amendments

Yes  |  10,405 votes  |  59.37%

No  |  7,120 votes  |  40.63%

 

Manatee County

Economic Development Referendum

Yes  |  80,493 votes  |  50.95%

No  |  77,488 votes  |  49.05%

 

