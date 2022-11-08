Sarasota, Manatee county general election results 2022

The 2022 general election was held Nov. 8. The voter turnout was 62.02% in Sarasota County and 61.2% in Manatee County.
Last updated 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9
United States
U.S. Senate
Marco Rubio (R) | 4,468,468 votes | 57.69%
Val Demings (D) | 3,195,513 votes | 41.26%
Dennis Misigoy (LPF) | 32,089 votes | 0.41%
Steven B. Grant (NPA) | 31,751 votes | 0.41%
Tuan TQ Nguyen (NPA) | 17,331 votes | 0.22%
U.S. House of Representatives
District 16
Vern Buchanan (R) | 189,447 votes | 62.16%
Jan Schneider (D) | 115,327 votes | 37.84%
Ralph Hartman (WRI) | 0 votes | 0%
District 17
Andrea Doria Kale (D) | 123,642 votes | 35.51%
Greg Steube (R) | 222,286 votes | 63.85%
Theodore Murray (NPA) | 2,219 votes | 0.64%
Florida
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Ron DeSantis (R) | 4,607,597 votes | 59.38%
Charlie Crist (D) | 3,100,603 votes | 39.96%
Hector Roos (LPF) | 19,240 votes | 0.25%
Carmen Jackie Gimenez (NPA) | 31,498 votes | 0.41%
Attorney General
Ashley Moody (R) | 4,644,733 votes | 60.6%
Aramis Ayala (D) | 3,020,267 votes | 39.4%
Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Patronis (R) | 4,522,394 votes | 59.49%
Adam Hattersley (D) | 3,080,019 votes | 40.51%
Commissioner of Agriculture
Wilton Simpson (R) | 4,504,323 votes | 59.31%
Naomi Esther Blemur (D) | 3,090,024 votes | 40.69%
Florida House
District 70
Mike Beltran (R) | 48,337 votes | 62.92%
Eleuterio "Junior" Salazar Jr. (D) | 28,481 votes | 37.08%
District 72
Tommy Gregory (R) | 55,813 votes | 66.75%
Roberts Guy Dameus (D) | 27,803 votes | 33.25%
District 73
Fiona McFarland (R) | 51,735 votes | 56.27%
Derek Reich (D) | 40,200 votes | 43.73%
Sarasota County
Sarasota City Commission
Jen Ahearn-Koch | 11,551 votes | 40.84%
Dan Lobeck | 7,947 votes | 28.09%
Debbie Trice | 8,789 votes | 31.07%
Sarasota County Commission
District 2
Fredd Atkins (D) | 18,321 votes | 49.23%
Mark Smith (R) | 18,891 votes | 50.77%
District 4
Daniel Kuether (D) | 18,915 votes | 40.50%
Joseph Neuender (R) | 27,794 votes | 59.50%
Sarasota County Charter Review Board
District 1
Alexandra Coe (R) | 128,335 votes | 60.78%
Nancy Simpson (D) | 82,828 votes | 39.22%
District 2
Matthew Brockway (R) | 128,187 votes | 60.97%
Jae Langston Williams (D) | 82,060 votes | 39.03%
District 4
Jack Miller (R) | 126,643 votes | 60.38%
Ray Porter (D) | 83,089 votes | 39.62%
Sarasota County Hospital Board
Northern District, Seat 2
Vic Rohe (R) | 133,591 votes | 71.38%
Jonathan Tubbs (LPF) | 53,565 votes | 28.62%
Manatee County
Manatee County Commission
District 2
Amanda Ballard (R) | 11,596 votes | 58.95%
Reggie Bellamy (D) | 8,074 votes | 41.05%
District 4
Michael C. Rahn (R) | 19,663 votes | 90.65%
District 6 (At-Large)
Jason Bearden (R) | 122,695 votes | 92.81%
Manatee County School Board
District 2
Harold Byrd Jr. | 8,036 votes | 46.57%
Cindy Spray | 9,218 votes | 53.43%
Heritage Harbour North CDD
Seat 3
Stanley Nachimson | 613 votes | 46.44%
John Wisz | 707 votes | 53.56%
Lakewood Ranch CDD 2
Seat 5
Arthur Roy Taber | 820 votes | 53.32%
Jerry Twiggs | 718 votes | 46.68%
Lakewood Ranch CDD 4
Seat 2
Michael Amato | 677 votes | 42.98%
Keith Davey | 898 votes | 57.02%
Tara CDD 1
Joseph Di Bartolomeo | 655 votes | 71.12%
Carl Teisch | 266 votes | 28.88%
Tara CDD 3
Barbara Linden | 432 votes | 47.26%
Christopher Morris | 482 votes | 52.74%
Tara CDD 5
Mark Gough | 500 votes | 54.64%
Joseph Mojica | 415 votes | 45.36%
University Place CDD
Seat 1
Denise Broyhill | 153 votes | 34.08%
David Meyers | 190 votes | 42.32%
Katherine Sitterle | 106 votes | 23.61%
Seat 3
Sarah Kupiec | 268 votes | 60.63%
Robert Sills | 174 votes | 39.37%
East Manatee Fire Rescue
Seat 3
Tony Barrett | 22,417 votes | 54.85%
James Carlino | 18,454 votes | 45.15%
State constitutional amendments
Amendments require 60% to pass
Limitation on the assessment of real property used for residential purposes
Yes | 4,009,550 votes | 57.26%
No | 2,992,513 votes | 42.74%
Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission
Yes | 3,739,119 votes | 53.87%
No | 3,201,507 votes | 46.13%
Additional homestead property tax exemption for specified critical public services workforce
Yes | 4,208,365 votes | 58.67%
No | 2,964,539 votes | 41.33%
Sarasota County Referendums
Accelerate community projects through issuance of voter-approved 1-cent sales tax bonds
Yes | 157,315 votes | 77.92%
No | 44,577 votes | 22.08%
Continues funding for local improvements through renewal of 1-cent sales tax; maintains citizen oversight committees
Yes | 134,767 votes | 69.19%
No | 60,001 votes | 30.81%
Sarasota County charter amendments
Amend Section 7.1 charter petition procedures
Yes | 91,114 votes | 48.65%
No | 96,177 votes | 51.35%
Avoid charter amendment conflicts with the Constitution, general law or the charter
Yes | 120,754 votes | 63.94%
No | 68,096 votes | 36.06%
City of Sarasota charter amendments
City commissioners' annual salary
Yes | 10,582 votes | 57.23%
No | 7,909 votes | 42.77%
Surety bonds or insurance
Yes | 12,939 votes | 71.15%
No | 5,246 votes | 28.85%
Charter Review Committee general recommendations
Yes | 10,083 votes | 56.39%
No | 7,797 votes | 43.61%
Date of referendum on proposed charter amendments
Yes | 10,405 votes | 59.37%
No | 7,120 votes | 40.63%
Manatee County
Economic Development Referendum
Yes | 80,493 votes | 50.95%
No | 77,488 votes | 49.05%
