Main Plaza lands office tenant

More than three years after new owners took control of Main Plaza, a real estate company is moving its headquarters into the downtown property.

PropLogix has already begun operating out of a space toward the rear of the Main Street property.

Jesse Biter announced today that PropLogix, a real estate company previously based north of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, is relocating its operations to Main Street. The company will station more than 110 employees in an 18,000-square-foot space at 1991 Main St.

Biter is the owner and CEO of PropLogix and a co-owner of Main Plaza. In a release, he said the move would allow the company’s employees to patronize neighboring businesses downtown.

“We’re still unpacking and making the space our own, but we’re thrilled to be back,” Biter said in the release. “Downtown offers an awesome atmosphere for a young, growing company. There’s so much for our people to do, places to eat.”