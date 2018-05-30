City declares erosion state of emergency on Lido Key

The city announced today it has declared a state of emergency related to Lido Key shoreline erosion.

The state of emergency empowers people on eroded segments of Lido Key to place sandbags and additional sand on the beach to protect their private property. Affected property owners can request a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to add up to 300 cubic yards of beach-quality bagged sand to the beach.

In a statement, City Manager Tom Barwin expressed hope the state of emergency would also empower the city to seek “regulatory and financial assistance” to protect the barrier island.

“It’s getting worse by the hour,” Barwin said. “With this relentless weather system related to Subtropical Storm Alberto, the surf continues to pound and erode the beach. It’s a dire situation. In some parts, the beach is nonexistent, leaving private property, wildlife nesting areas and infrastructure exposed and in jeopardy.”

The state of emergency applies to beach markers R-37 to R-44.2 on the southern half of Lido Key, and from R-31 to R-33 on the north end of Lido.

Barwin is empowered to declare the state of emergency with the support of one City Commissioner. Mayor Liz Alpert, whose district includes Lido Key, agreed with Barwin’s decision.

The city manager expressed hope the state of emergency would provide some relief for Lido’s eroded shoreline. The city is pursuing both short-term and long-term shoreline renourishment projects on Lido Key.

“The next step is to continue to collaborate with our residents and partners at the county, state and federal levels to restore and protect our beautiful, protective shoreline on Florida’s west coast,” Barwin said.