Sarasota is expected to choose a Fruitville Road roundabout artist

City leaders this week are expected to recommend an artist as a finalist to create a centerpiece work for the traffic circle at Fruitville Road and Tamiami Trail, though the actual artwork is likely more than a year from adorning the new traffic feature.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, members of the city’s Public Art Commission will consider three artists and their applications with the goal of selecting one to forward to the City Commission.

The three artists under consideration:

Sujim Lim, of Canton New York

Mark Aeling, of St. Petersburg

Shan Shan Sheng, of San Francisco

The three artists’ proposals are expected to be unveiled at 5 p.m. Tuesday during a virtual meeting. Registration is available at SarasotaFL.gov/our-city/public-art.

The cost of the final selection will be paid from the city’s public art fund, which is funded by builders and developers in the city through a 0.5 percentage point fee of building value. Tax money is not used in the city’s public art program, said Mary Davis Wallace, the city’s senior planner for public art.

A general timeline of the project envisions City Commission consideration of the finalist choice in March with further considerations and approvals, including by Florida Department of Transportation, through 2022. Work to actually built the piece could take up to six months, so installation is tentatively expected by summer 2023.

In their responses to the city's request for qualifications, about a dozen artists answered a range of questions about their thoughts on public art and their approaches.

To the question of how their art would interact with Sarasota's urban environment, Lim, in part, wrote: "My artwork makes visible our relationship with nature in public spaces. The artwork installed in the roundabout in Sarasota will create new scenery of contemplation in our daily lives."

Aeling wrote: "Drawing upon his fascination with the mathematical phenomena found in the natural world, he will address themes of sustainability, innovation, nurturing, and the power of the environment to capture the spirit of Sarasota's urban setting in a cohesive art piece."

Sheng wrote: "If selected, we will create a large-scale, public artwork that will activate residents and visitors to the city with a sense of energy, uplifting their spirits and providing an immersive experience."

The Fruitville Road traffic circle opened to traffic in late 2020 at a cost of $7.47 million. It is one of a series of similar traffic features along Sarasota's bayfront on Tamiami Trail. Circles also recently opened at Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street.

Construction is underway on a larger roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail, and the city recently approved a set of transportation priorities for the coming year that emphasize further construction, at Main Street, Ringling Boulevard, Myrtle Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.