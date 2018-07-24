Sarasota High 5 Moments: 07.26.18

1 — Sarasota High rising sophomore baseball pitcher Conner Whittaker verbally committed to Florida State on July 20.

2 — Former Booker High running back Marlon Mack, now with the Indianapolis Colts, was named to the American Athletic Conference’s Fifth Anniversary Football Team on July 23. Mack played in the AAC at the University of South Florida, recording 3,609 career yards.

3 — The Sarasota Babe Ruth 14U All-Star baseball team won the Florida State Championship on July 15, defeating Auburndale 4-1.

4 — The Sarasota Sharks swim team won the 2018 Summer Florida Age Group Long Course Championships (U14) on July 15.

5 — Former Cardinal Mooney boys basketball player Antonio Blakeney signed a two-year, one-way contract worth $2.94 million with the Chicago Bulls on July 18. Blakeney split time with Chicago’s NBA and G League team (the Windy City Bulls) last season on a one-year contract.