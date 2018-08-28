Resident lauded for dogged efforts to build pet park

As soon as he began work as director of the city’s new Parks and Recreation Department in 2016, Jerry Fogle had a meeting with Dale Orlando on his calendar.

Fogle was new to the job. Orlando had an old passion project she was focused on moving forward. Instantly, Fogle was struck by her dedication to the cause: building a dog park in her neighborhood of Gillespie Park.

More than two years later, Orlando’s efforts have paid off. On Sept. 10, the city is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the dog park near the intersection of 10th Street and Osprey Avenue.

Ahead of the event, Fogle is part of a chorus of people who primarily credits one individual for making the dog park a reality.

“Dale Orlando really and truly was the driving force behind this project and this concept,” Fogle said.

If You Go What: Gillespie Park dog park grand opening

When: 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10

Where: Gillespie Park

That’s why, with the support of Gillespie Park residents and the blessing of city officials, the grand opening will also include the unveiling of a plaque in Orlando’s honor. At an Aug. 16 meeting of the city’s parks advisory board, a number of Orlando’s neighbors testified to the significance of Orlando’s dedication to the cause.

Gillespie Park resident Janis Holland recounted the time Orlando spent researching and advocating for the dog park, more than six years. Orlando compiled cost estimates, sought grants, met with city and county officials and kept residents informed about the project. Another resident, Dale Adcock, praised her for securing a valuable resource.

“I know it wouldn’t be there if it hadn’t been for Dale’s persistence,” Adcock said.

Orlando originally pursued the idea because it was floated as an opportunity to increase activity around Gillespie Park, something that could help discourage crime in the area. But she also saw an opportunity to bring a neighborhood together. People who owned dogs needed a place to let them play, and if neighbors did that in a centralized location, it would help forge new connections.

As the opening date for the 30,000-square-foot park draws nearer, Orlando said the neighborhood is excited.

“I am just thrilled,” Orlando said. “Everybody I’ve spoken to in Gillespie Park is really happy that we’re going to have another amenity right there, and that they’re going to be able to take their dogs somewhere local to run.”

But why, exactly, was a part-time resident willing to spend all that time slowly pushing the project forward? One, she thought it was important for the whole neighborhood. People see dogs as a member of their families, Orlando said. Creating a space dedicated to those pets seemed like a natural fit. Once the park opens, she hopes to help bring in pet-care professionals who can help guide residents on best practices for dog ownership.

It also helped that, thanks to her experience as a community psychologist, she was accustomed to dealing with the sometimes-protracted timelines of local government work. If she didn’t give up, she knew she would see results.

“Persistence is the name of the game,” Orlando said. “People will pay attention if you’re persistent enough for long enough.”

Fogle hopes the Gillespie Park project can become a model for other neighborhood parks citywide. And he said the input and dedication of Gillespie Park residents — Orlando in particular — got this dog park built.

“We know our citizens, both human and dog, will be very excited to have an amenity of this nature,” Fogle said.