Escape room business plans downtown location

As she goes over plans for her new Main Street business, Escape Reality Sarasota co-owner Suzan Ponte makes one thing clear: These aren’t 2016’s escape rooms.

One might wonder how much could have changed in the past two years. But since Escape Reality Sarasota opened its first location on Lockwood Ridge Road, there have been major advancements in an industry that’s seen a surge in popularity.

One example? Virtual reality escape rooms, a central feature of Escape Reality’s new location at 1900 Main St., Suite 104, for former site of Bistrot Julian restaurant.

Ponte said the business was always interested in offering a virtual reality experience, but the technology just wasn’t where it needed to be a couple of years ago. Now, things are different.

“The titles and availability are expanding,” Ponte said.

Ponte said Escape Reality hopes to open in late September. At that point, she said the business should feature two virtual reality escape games and a traditional escape room. It will include a beer and wine bar, where less intensive virtual reality gaming options will be also featured.

For those unfamiliar, the general concept of escape rooms is that a group of people are faced with a series of challenges they must complete in a set amount of time. Themes offered at Escape Reality’s first location include “Mafia Mayhem” and “Corporate Spy.” Ponte said the Main Street site should include the virtual reality title “Escape the Lost Pyramid” and a vault-themed traditional room.

Although the owners are focused on preparing for the opening, Ponte said Escape Reality is already exploring a variety of opportunities for additional offerings. That could include outdoor activities, such as scavenger hunts, or augmented reality games. It could also mean educational opportunities using the virtual reality technology. More features are likely to be added after the business opens.

Ponte said Escape Reality had been considering a downtown location for a while before it settled on the Main Street site, and she’s hopeful the community will be receptive to the business. If things go well, she’s optimistic Escape Reality can help create more activity in the east end of downtown.

“Whatever the next thing is, we’re definitely looking for more opportunities for more things to do in Sarasota,” Ponte said. “We think fun is still underserved in this market.”