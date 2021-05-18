Sarasota entertains St. Armands hotel plans

There's a long way to go before a proposed mixed-use complex anchored by a hotel and grocery store could possibly be built on St. Armands Circle, but the concept cleared its first hurdle at Monday’s meeting of the Sarasota City Commission.

The development team of John Meshad, Gavin Meshad and Dennis McGillicuddy presented their vision for a project on the site of the Fillmore Drive parking lot adjacent to the Circle. The concept plan includes a 98-room hotel, a 15,000-square-foot Morton’s grocery store, six townhomes and 270 covered public parking spaces to maintain the capacity of the existing lot. The proposed structure would be 45 feet tall, 10 feet above the current maximum height allowed on St. Armands.

A majority of the commission expressed an interest in exploring the proposal further. In a 4-1 vote, the board directed the city manager and city attorney to work with the development team to clearly outline what steps would need to be taken for the project to eventually become reality.

Commissioners made clear their vote was not a firm endorsement of the development concept, but a means to continue to entertain the idea while facilitating a community conversation.

“This is very preliminary,” Commissioner Kyle Battie said. “Extremely preliminary.”

Already, the concept has triggered concern from some Longboat Key officials and St. Armands residents. On Saturday, Longboat Town Manager Tom Harmer sent an email to Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown about the proposal. Harmer said the town would be interested in the potential effects of the project, particularly as it pertains to traffic onto and off of the barrier islands.

“The town is very interested in understanding the proposal and the ability to provide input to the City Commission regarding potential project impacts that may impact Longboat Key,” Harmer wrote.

Longboat Mayor Ken Schneier appeared at Monday’s meeting to expand on the town’s desire to mitigate any potential traffic issues associated with a St. Armands development.

“It’s a tremendous concern on Longboat Key,” Schneier said.

Residents living near the project site raised questions about how a development might affect traffic, noise and other quality-of-life dynamics in the area. Members of the commission encouraged the development team to meet with neighbors in an effort to address those concerns before the project gets any further consideration from the city, which the group pledged to do.

“We don’t want to be contentious,” John Meshad said. “We’re not trying to force this on anybody.”