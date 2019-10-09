Sarasota County School employee Lisa Fisher was selected as one of the MVPs for Florida's 17th Congressional District.

The award is meant to highlight dedicated public servants who "have gone above and beyond to contribute to, and improve the qualify of life in their community." Recipients are nominated by their peers and the award is meant to honor teachers, civil servants, law enforcement officers, veterans and first responders.

Fisher was awarded for her work as a Reading Recovery teacher leader and elementary support program specialist for the school district. Reading Recovery is a short-term, immersive program designed for first graders having difficulty with early reading and writing.

Specially trained teachers work individually with students for 30-minute lessons daily for 12 to 20 weeks. After the lessons, around 75% of the students in the program reach grade-level standard.

Rep. Greg Steube honored Fisher with the award at a County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

"Ms. Fisher is a testament to the indelible impact one person can make on many lives," Steube said. "Her dedication to excellence in Reading Recovery has amplified the reach and success of many teachers and hundreds of students. She is a true MVP that tirelessly advocates for the success of our community’s children.”

In a statement, Laura Kingsley, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of Sarasota County Schools, said Fisher works tirelessly with the district's 43 Reading Recover teachers.

"Her passion for literacy is contagious, and her results-driven approaches to training have greatly contributed to our district exceeding the national averages for successful outcomes in Reading Recovery," Kingsley said.

