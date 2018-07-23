Sarasota elections supervisor suggests voters consider vote-by-mail

With a little more than a month remaining until primary elections, Sarasota’s Supervisor of Elections on Monday recommended as many voters as possible consider voting by mail instead of traditional in-person voting.

“Vote-by-mail has been growing in popularity over the past several years and is a convenient alternative to election day voting, especially with longer ballots,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said, adding the fall election will be complicated.

“The Nov. 6 ballot in Sarasota County will contain multiple questions, including 13 proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution, as well as county and municipal charter questions.’’

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Any voter can choose to vote by mail. A request for a vote-by-mail ballot may be submitted online at SarasotaVotes.com or by phone to 941-861-8618. A vote-by-mail ballot may be requested for a specific election or through all available elections through 2020.

A voter, who would like a ballot for the Aug. 28 primary election must make the request by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, while the deadline to request for the general election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must reach any one of the following three supervisor of elections offices by 7 p.m. on election night.

Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237

R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

For information, contact the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.