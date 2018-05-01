Ziegler's fundraising exceeds Jouniari's in race for County Commission

The Republican candidate for Sarasota County's District 2 commission seat has raised more than 17 times the money of his Democratic candidate so far, according to the most recent reports.

Ziegler

Campaign finance reports available through the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office show Christian Ziegler has raised $24,000 since January. Ruta Jouniari has raised $1,370 since March.

About 40% of Ziegler’s donations come from businesses, while less than 1% of Jouniari’s do.

“One of my main goals is making sure we are a business-friendly county,” Ziegler said. “Residents of Sarasota, they want to have access to good-paying jobs. The government can’t create those jobs, but we can create an environment that welcomes businesses.”

Jouniari

Although Jouniari has been fundraising for about a month, the difference is similar to the divide in the District 4 race.

Republican incumbent Al Maio raised more than $80,000 — 40% of which came from businesses. Lourdes Ramirez, also a Republican, raised about $12,000. Democrat Wesley Beggs raised about $5,000.

So far, Ziegler has spent $2,200. Jouniari spent $420.

In the fall, Jouniari ran unsuccessfully for state house, losing to eventual winner Margaret Good in the Democratic special election primary.

District 2 encompasses downtown Sarasota and Longboat Key. It’s being vacated by Paul Caragiulo, a Republican who endorsed Ziegler for the seat.

Republican Alexandra Coe also filed her intent to run for the District 2 seat in January but has not raised or spent any money. She said she hasn't committed to running.

Candidates have until June 22 to file their intent to run. The primary election, if needed, will be Aug. 28. The general election is Nov. 6.