Sheriff needs funding to enforce homeless plan

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight informed the County Commission on Nov. 28 he’d need $617,000 to fund the necessary staff members and equipment his organization will need to enforce the recently approved Quality of Life Ordinance.

The ordinance puts stricter regulations on camping in parks and defines criteria for law enforcement to move people to a shelter. There, they'll begin receiving services and ultimately be placed in permanent housing. It's set to go into effect in March.

What the Sheriff's Office needs In order to enforce the county's Quality of Life Ordinance by March, the Sheriff's Office needs more money for the following: Two mental health clinicians — $114,724

Two law enforcement officers — $134,666

One sergeant — $105,372

Uniforms, weapons, communication equipment — $25,769

Five vehicles — $237,134 TOTAL: $617,665

Knight said the cost comes from having to specially train a group how to handle the adult homeless population, and an increase in calls for services.

“Our calls for services are skyrocketing,” he said. “We’re busier now than we were four years ago … I’ll never tell the board I won’t do something for the board. But that’s where we’re at.”

Commissioner Charles Hines said the expense is nothing compared to the county's plan several years ago, of building a large homeless shelter for millions of dollars. The 256-bed shelter would have cost about $4 million just to purchase and renovate, not including the operational and staffing costs.

"We are so close to where we started four and a half years ago to address this public safety problem,” he said. “That's not a lot of money compared to what we were initially looking toward."

Other commissioners agreed that funding this project was necessary.

“The services you provide aren’t extra,” Hines said. “[We want you to] work with our staff and other groups that are involved … and be prepared come March.”

Going into 2018, the commission will have to approve a budget amendment to reallocate funds for the program.