Quiz: Do you know what made the news this summer?

Test your knowledge on what happened after you fled to higher ground and cooler weather for the long days of summer.
A lot happened while you were away. But don't worry — the Observer put together a quiz to test your knowledge of all the summer's highlights.
Create your own user feedback survey
Study Up
Didn't do so well on the quiz? Read through our coverage of these topics, then try again for a better score.
- On the Celery Fields controversy
- On the new employment ventures of Tom Harmer, Isaac Brownman and Allen Parsons
- On King Tide
- On Sarasota County Schools' use of a PR firm
- On a "sky garden" coming to Sarasota
- On the first named storm to come through Sarasota in 2017
- On this year's turtle nesting numbers
- On the new traffic pattern at University Parkway and Interstate 75
- On the location of Thunder by the Bay in 2018
- On the two newest commissioners for the city of Sarasota
- On the State Street mural
- On what's replacing the Short Stop Market