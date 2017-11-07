 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 6 hours ago

Quiz: Do you know what made the news this summer?

Test your knowledge on what happened after you fled to higher ground and cooler weather for the long days of summer.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

A lot happened while you were away. But don't worry — the Observer put together a quiz to test your knowledge of all the summer's highlights. 

 

Create your own user feedback survey

 

Study Up

Didn't do so well on the quiz? Read through our coverage of these topics, then try again for a better score. 

 

