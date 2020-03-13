 Skip to main content
Signage outside the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
Sarasota Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 5 hours ago

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections announces polling place changes

Sixteen polling places are being relocated for Tuesday’s primary election as an emergency measure because of concerns about COVID-19.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

Ron Turner, Sarasota County’s supervisor of elections, announced a series of emergency polling place relocations for Tuesday’s primary election.

The changes are being implemented because of concerns about COVID-19, the elections office announced on Twitter today. The affected precincts and new locations are:

Relocating to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota:

  • Precinct 213 (previously Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota)

Relocating to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota:

  • Precinct 215 (previously St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota)
  • Precinct 217 (previously Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Road, Sarasota)

Relocating to New Life Church, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice:

  • Precinct 321 (previously Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice)

Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota:

  • Precinct 415 (previously St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota)
  • Precinct 417 (previously Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota)
  • Precinct 423 (previously Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota)
  • Precinct 425 (previously Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota)
  • Precinct 429 (previously Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota)
  • Precinct 501 (previously Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey)

Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice:

  • Precinct 525 (previously Lift Church, 695 Center Road, Venice)
  • Precinct 531 (previously Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice)
  • Precinct 533 (previously South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice)
  • Precinct 537 (previously Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice)
  • Precinct 539 (previously Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice)

Early voting remains available through 4:30 p.m. Saturday at five locations in the county. More information is available on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.

