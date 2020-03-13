Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections announces polling place changes

Sixteen polling places are being relocated for Tuesday’s primary election as an emergency measure because of concerns about COVID-19.
Ron Turner, Sarasota County’s supervisor of elections, announced a series of emergency polling place relocations for Tuesday’s primary election.
The changes are being implemented because of concerns about COVID-19, the elections office announced on Twitter today. The affected precincts and new locations are:
Relocating to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota:
- Precinct 213 (previously Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota)
Relocating to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota:
- Precinct 215 (previously St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota)
- Precinct 217 (previously Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Road, Sarasota)
Relocating to New Life Church, 5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice:
- Precinct 321 (previously Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice)
Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota:
- Precinct 415 (previously St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota)
- Precinct 417 (previously Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota)
- Precinct 423 (previously Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota)
- Precinct 425 (previously Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Road, Sarasota)
- Precinct 429 (previously Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota)
- Precinct 501 (previously Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey)
Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice:
- Precinct 525 (previously Lift Church, 695 Center Road, Venice)
- Precinct 531 (previously Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice)
- Precinct 533 (previously South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice)
- Precinct 537 (previously Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice)
- Precinct 539 (previously Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice)
Early voting remains available through 4:30 p.m. Saturday at five locations in the county. More information is available on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.