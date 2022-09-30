Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites

Three of four located in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, though one close to city of Sarasota.
Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a site on Clark Road, county officials said.
The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday at these sites:
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota;
- Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd.;
- San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port;
- Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave.
Those coming to the site for the supplies should be prepared to produce identification confirming their residency in Sarasota County.
On Friday, from 4-6 p.m., All Faiths Food Bank will have a mass distribution of Meals Ready to Eat and water at 8171 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota. Details are being finalized for a distribution point farther south. For more information and additional resources, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.
