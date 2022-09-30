 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 30, 2022 31 min ago

Sarasota County prepares to open supplies-distribution sites

Three of four located in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, though one close to city of Sarasota.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Though three of four Neighborhood Points of Distribution will open Saturday in hardest-hit southern portions of Sarasota County, ice, water, food and tarps will also be available at a  site on Clark Road, county officials said.

Read more: Hurricane news and updates

The distribution site will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday at these sites:

  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota;
  • Hyundai of Venice, 200 Jacaranda Blvd.;
  • San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port;
  • Englewood Center Plaza, 200 S. Indiana Ave.

Those coming to the site for the supplies should be prepared to produce identification confirming their residency in Sarasota County.   

On Friday, from 4-6 p.m., All Faiths Food Bank will have a mass distribution of Meals Ready to Eat and water at 8171 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota. Details are being finalized for a distribution point farther south. For more information and additional resources, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.

