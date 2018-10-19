County outlines proposed Mote land deal

County staff has prepared a term sheet outlining a land use agreement with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium for the construction of an aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park.

Under the terms outlined in a document released today, Mote would eventually secure a two-year lease of a 11.5-acre county-owned parcel near University Parkway and Interstate 75. Mote would eventually either assume ownership of the property or enter a long-term lease with the county to operate a new four-story, 110,000-square-foot aquarium on the site.

If You Go What: County Commission meeting

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24

Where: Commission Chambers, County Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Blvd.

The County Commission is set to vote on the nonbinding term sheet at an Oct. 24 meeting. Previously, the board has expressed a desire to move quickly towards an agreement with Mote to support the aquarium project. Mote is also seeking $20 million in county funding for the project, a request the commission has yet to thoroughly discuss.

The agreement is set up to accommodate Mote’s pursuit of land-use changes for the aquarium site. Currently, because the land is zoned for government use, Mote could not operate the aquarium if it owned the property. The short-term lease will be in place as Mote seeks to rezone the land to a new classification that would allow for the operation of a private aquarium.

Mote will pay $100 per year for the land under the short-term lease. If Mote secures the necessary land-use changes and has funding to complete the $130 million project, the county will sell the property to Mote for $100.

The term sheet includes an overview of the property Mote would lease from the county.

If the county denies the proposed zoning changes, or Mote cannot obtain the changes within 21 months after filing an application, the short-term lease would convert to a long-term lease. The long-term lease would run for 40 years and include five 10-year renewal options.

Before the county and Mote enter into a formal agreement, Mote must provide a site plan that includes a parking study and proposed points of access to the property. Mote must also ensure agreements with other property stakeholders are in place, including Benderson Park operator Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Benderson Development and Florida Power & Light.

Mote officials discussed the aquarium plans with Manatee County officials at an invitation-only event Thursday. The organization will share more details — including a fundraising update — at its Oct. 27 Oceanic Evening event.

The full text of the proposed term sheet is available on the county website.