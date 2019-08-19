Sarasota County libraries will close for training on Friday

Sarasota County libraries will close on Aug. 23 for a full-day staff development training session.

The 10 libraries will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Access to the library catalog, online library functions such as book reservations, meeting room requests and account management will still be available through the library mobile app or scgov.net. Books may still be returned through the outdoor book drop.

For questions, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.