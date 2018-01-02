Sarasota County announces cold-weather shelter opening

Ahead of a predicted temperatures in the low 30s later this week, Sarasota County Emergency Management officials announced details for a cold-weather shelter for those in need.

Beginning Tuesday and running through Friday, the Salvation Army will conduct its normal cold-weather operation plan, which includes opening the Center of Hope's front porch at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. The front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and remain open until 5 a.m., when the welcome center opens.

The Center of Hope is located at 1400 10th St. in Sarasota.

"When combined with breezy north winds, minimum wind chills will be in the low to mid-30s. It is important that the community prepare for colder than usual conditions by taking precautions to protect their homes, families and pets," said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane in a statement.

Weather forecasts call for arctic high pressure building over the eastern U.S. and Florida with skies clearing on brisk northwest winds. Low wind chills are possible Wednesday night and Thursday night. Well-below-normal temperatures are expected to persist the remainder of the week.

Pets should not be left outside during the cold weather, county officials warned in a release. Residents who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning are encouraged to dress in several layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

County fire officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their homes, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.

"Never use propane or gas heaters indoors and be sure that electric space heaters are free from obstructions and are not located where they can be knocked over by children or pets," McCrane said. "Never leave a lighted candle unattended, and always keep all flammable objects away from any heating devices."

Emergency management officials are also coordinating additional shelters in the southern part of the county. Grace United Methodist Church, located at 400 E. Field Ave. in Venice, will open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and will provide a warm meal. New Hope Community Church at 5600 S. Biscayne Dr. in North Port, will open at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday.

For information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the county government website.