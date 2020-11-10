County, city announce Veterans Day closures

Administrative offices and other facilities in Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota will close Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.

In the county, all offices, libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health will be closed. Sarasota County Area Transit bus and paratransit service will operate Wednesday.

In the city, in addition to administrative offices, Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and Payne Park Tennis Center will also be closed. The nature trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Waste collection will not be affected for county or city residents.