Sarasota County awarded for pursuits in sustainability

After spending ample time pursuing and promoting goals in both waste management and overall sustainability, Sarasota County has received the Supply and Demand Chain Executive Award for a second year in a row.

According to a county release, the award itself recognizes companies and organizations that are making sustainability a core part of their supply-chain strategy and working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains.

Between a steady focus on recycling efforts and continued collaboration with various vendors and suppliers, Sarasota County General Services Director Jeff Lowdermilk said in the release that the county's materials-management division has remained dedicated to environmental stewardship, cost effectiveness and the highest level of service.

Moreover, Sarasota County maintains a specific commitment to “environmental, social and economic sustainability” as a means of generating lasting positive effects within the greater community.

“Sustainability isn't just a lofty goal we are trying to achieve as a community," Sarasota UF/IFAS Extension Services Director Lee Hayes Byron said in the release. "It's something we put into practice every day throughout our organization, and this latest award reflects how Sarasota County is leading by example."