Most county-led government and recreational facilities will be closed to celebrate the holiday May 27.
Sarasota County has announced a number of closures on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Services should resume during normal business hours on Tuesday, May 22.
The following offices and services will be closed:
- Government offices
- SCAT administration and transfer stations
- Libraries and Historical Resources
- Florida Department of Health
- Sarasota County’s chemical collections center and administrative office at 250 S. Jackson Road and 8750 Bee Ridge Road
- Central County landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road
- All county recreation centers
- Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range
- Sarasota County Human Services and Veterans Services
The following services will still be available on May 27:
- Collection of solid waste, and waste and recyclables
- Central County Landfill disposal operation and Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road
- Siesta Key Breeze Trolley
SCAT bus lines will not run regularly, though not all will be closed. Be sure to double check your usual route with SCAT prior to riding.