Sarasota County has announced a number of closures on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Services should resume during normal business hours on Tuesday, May 22.

The following offices and services will be closed:

Government offices

SCAT administration and transfer stations

Libraries and Historical Resources

Florida Department of Health

Sarasota County’s chemical collections center and administrative office at 250 S. Jackson Road and 8750 Bee Ridge Road

Central County landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road

All county recreation centers

Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range

Sarasota County Human Services and Veterans Services

The following services will still be available on May 27:

Collection of solid waste, and waste and recyclables

Central County Landfill disposal operation and Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road

Siesta Key Breeze Trolley

SCAT bus lines will not run regularly, though not all will be closed. Be sure to double check your usual route with SCAT prior to riding.