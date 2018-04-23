Candidate withdraws from race for Sarasota County Commission

Less than two weeks after he announced his intent to run for the Sarasota County Commission, Jordan Letschert announced his withdrawal from the race.

Rather than running to represent Siesta Key on the commission, Letschert accepted an invitation to join the Board of Trustees for the Florida Democratic Party.

“Public service is serving where you are most needed and can affect the greatest positive change,” he said in a statement. “Often such a path takes you to places you never imagined.”

In the same statement, Letschert called for party unification behind a “unity ticket,” to avoid primaries in the Sarasota area.

Democrat Wesley Beggs, Republican Lourdes Ramirez and incumbent Al Maio remain in the race for the District 4 commission seat.

In District 2, current commissioner Paul Caragiulo is not running for re-election. Republican Christian Ziegler and Democrat Ruta Jouniari filed their intent to run. Alexandra Coe did as well, but said in an email she may decide not to run.