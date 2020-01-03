City to discuss purchase of Tahiti Park property

Two years ago, the City Commission agreed to explore the possibility of buying two pieces of property on Hampton Road at U.S. 41, a move that would have satisfied the Tahiti Park neighborhood’s desire to block commercial development on the land.

If You Go What: Regular City Commission meeting

When: 1:30 and 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St.

Although the property owner rebuffed the city’s inquiries at the time, the land is now for sale. As a result, on Monday, the commission will once again discuss acquiring the North Trail parcels and incorporating the land into nearby Whitaker Gateway Park.

In a memo included with the agenda for Monday’s meeting, City Attorney Robert Fournier said staff has identified two mechanisms for potentially funding the acquisition of .55 acres at 1186 and 1174 Hampton Road. Both options would generate revenue from property owners near the land in question.

The first is the creation of a special taxing district for properties in the area. The second is the establishment of a non-ad valorem special assessment district where property owners in the area “would be fairly assessed in proportion to the benefit received” by the purchase of new parkland, Fournier wrote.

The Hampton Road properties have been the subject of contention since 2012, when owner Steven Bedi applied to rezone the land to facilitate the construction of a medical resort. Although the land was designated for commercial use, Tahiti Park residents argued the proposal did not fit with the nearby residential neighborhood. Furthermore, they said, the city did not properly notify residents when changing the land classification of the properties in 2008.

Fournier said the city had met the necessary legal requirements for changing the land classification, though he acknowledged the city’s failure to notify residents via mail. Staff also did not list the land use change on some maps presented at community meetings regarding broader revisions to the city’s comprehensive plan.

In a separate memo, Fournier said he believed Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch — a Tahiti Park resident and property owner — has a conflict of interest and should recuse herself from voting on the agenda item.

Fournier said he was not seeking a final decision at Monday’s meeting regarding the acquisition of the land, instead hoping to gauge the commission’s interest in further exploring the purchase.

Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:

The commission will consider a resolution expressing support for finding a site for a new Sarasota Orchestra venue within city limits.

The board will consider scheduling a workshop for Jan. 27 or Jan. 28 to discuss affordable housing, Bobby Jones Golf Club and a new facility for the city's development services and planning departments.

The commission will discuss regulations regarding age limits for vaping and tobacco products.

The full agenda for Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s website.