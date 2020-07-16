Sarasota City Commission District 2: Jerry Wells

Name: Jerry Wells

Age: N/A

Family: Jerry's family moved to Sarasota more than 30 years ago. His late father was a police officer, and his mother was a high school science teacher. Jerry's mother lives here in South Sarasota. Jerry met Heidi 16 years ago on a basketball court in NYC. Seven years ago, they decided to move to Sarasota permanently. Jerry has four children: Rachel graduated from Cornell and is now a software engineer at Apple; Alexandra will be a junior at Brown this fall; Nicholas will be a sophomore at Cornell; and Mia (3 ½) is attending Forty Carrots preschool here in Sarasota.

Bio: After graduating from Skidmore College with a BS degree. Jerry started his professional career at Goldman Sachs, where he worked from 1981-1984 He was a founding Partner of Power Trading. A few of his clients included Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Prudential Securities and Chicago Research Trading. He went on to become a founding Partner of Hunter Capital, an exchange floor-based future and option market making firm. Jerry was an Equity Member of the following exchanges: NY Mercantile Exchange, New York Commodity Exchange and Coffee, Sugar & Cocoa Exchange. Jerry was on the floor committee of the NYMEX and COMEX. He has project developed several utility scale solar farms. Jerry was a sustainability consultant to the IBM Green team. Jerry has been involved in the energy business for almost 40 years. He presently sits on the city advisory boards for Parks & Recreation and Environmental and Sustainability.

Why are you running for office?

It’s time for change. I will bring fresh ideas and a common sense approach to solving issues. I am tried of being forced to vote for the same recycled, tired broken down politicians. It is time to run our city like a business, and that is exactly what I intend to do. I will be honest, and I will bring integrity. I will get things done.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

Stop the wasteful spending. Make sure projects are bid and managed properly. Reduce the operating expenses, and increase revenue.

How do you think the city is being managed and governed? What would you recommend be done differently?

The City Commission is operating like a dysfunctional class of school children. None of our commissioners have any real business experience. This is a big issue for us, the taxpayers. I would recommend installing a seasoned professional businessperson to bring balance to the meetings. I will make sure we dictate policy to the staff and not the other way around.

On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being excellent, how would you rate the performance of the city manager?

1.

What should be done to address the supply of workforce housing?

This is simple supply/demand economics. We must work with the developers to build attainable housing for our strong middle class. Our nurses, teachers and police officers should not have to commute great distances to work in Sarasota.

Do you support creating a special tax-increment financing district near the Bay Park to help finance the $200 million project? If not, how do you think the park renovation should be funded?

This project is much more than a park renovation, in my opinion. This can and should be a jewel of a property to show case to the world. This deal needs to be a combination of donations, public/ private equity, private equity, bonding and TIF. However, we must be cautious with the TIF because TIF can be a dangerous game when special interests start putting their hands out. Sadly, we already have plenty of that with past and present commissioners. When done right and fully transparent, we can put this together correctly. If we do this with the proper blend in a balanced portfolio, it will prove to be very effective.

The Van Wezel Foundation is supporting the development of a new performing arts center at the Bay Park. What’s your view of that, and how do you think a center should be financed?

I would support this deal. Our present city commission is chasing arts and culture out of the city of Sarasota. The financing of the arts center is going require a complex and blended

financial solution. We will need to fund raise, bond and TIF. When completed, I believe we can and will generate enough revenue to make this not only a viable investment but also help keep Sarasota a cultural city. The life span of the building is coming to its end, and we will need to be able to compete going forward bringing people to our city. Having a beautiful venue will help us keep the tradition of Sarasota as a cultured city.

Bobby Jones Golf Club: Do you agree with the commission’s most recent decision to downsize to 27 holes of golf and a 130-acre park? If not, what would you propose differently?

No. A lot has changed with our economics model in the past several months. I would recommend shutting it down for now. We do not need to continue to subsidize golfing for the 7% of our residents and 93% of the tourists who use it. There are plenty of public courses in the area for people to play. I’ve sat on the Park and Recreational Advisory Board for a couple years now and have been very outspoken about this proposal. It needs to be put on hold for the time being. Sarasota does not need another golf course at this moment in time.

Where do you stand on the roundabout at Gulfstream and U.S. 41?

That is going to be a complete and total disaster. I hope I am wrong, but I am not for it.

The STOP group wanted the city to require public review hearings for large development projects in the city instead of administrative reviews by the city staff. What’s your position on that?

Absolutely not. The public can have input, and I will listen, but I believe in property owner rights. If you change the rules in the middle of the game, you will create risk, and creating risk is detrimental to the markets. Investors will choose other locations to build where the government is more pro-business and development. I have personally witnessed good projects that were recommended by the staff and administrative review and then get turned down by the commission. This is a mistake because this will chase equity away from the city into other markets. Investment capital will take the path of least resistance given similar rates of return. Construction equals jobs and tax revenue; we need construction. We just don’t need to pave every inch of paradise like it’s a parking lot. We need to balance living space with green space. Yes, we can have both. Growth requires lots of level headed and forward thinking. I want our city to blend together, creating complimenting neighborhoods.

Many people have complained about all the condos and apartments being developed with little setbacks. If elected, will you initiate a change to the city’s zoning?

It is not unreasonable to have a deeper setback rule that will allow for additional foot traffic. I can tell you that I am not happy with the zero-lot line building going up on Palm Avenue and the Vue sticking into the street on 41 and Ringling. It’s just ugly and over bearing; there was no reason to do that other than greed.

The transportation concerns of the city’s barrier islands don’t always mesh with those of downtown and other portions of the city. What’s the best way to align those competing concerns?

Negotiations and compromises. There will be one best solution for everyone. We need a new fresh look at traffic. My dealings with the present traffic department in the city has not left me impressed. In fact just the opposite — that whole department and its staff needs to be looked at carefully.

What are your suggestions on a new home for the orchestra?

I would have liked to see it on the parking lot next to Payne Park. That space is a dead zone and an eye sore. I bring my daughter to Payne Park all the time and personally would’ve loved to see the orchestra built there.

If proposed by a commissioner, would you vote in favor of putting a referendum on the ballot to create an elected mayor form of government? If not, why not?

Yes, we need a strong mayor. However, I do understand that people are afraid of it because a of corruption variable. It’s become blatant with some candidates in my race. But our present city manager, who was appointed, not elected by the people, is now acting as a strong mayor. Staff is directing policy and the commission is simply nodding their heads. It’s being run backwards. I will sort it out and get us on track to bring us forward into the future.