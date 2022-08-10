Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Terrill Salem

Why should people vote for you?

Born and raised in poverty, my divorced mother of four raised my siblings and I with the assistance of social programs including AFDC, food stamps, and HUD subsidized housing. This experience inspired me to help others. I am the candidate who will work for the citizens of the city of Sarasota. I served eight years in the Florida Army National Guard, and I also served eight years with the Sarasota County Fire Department. I am the candidate who serves as the chairman of the city of Sarasota's Planning Board that advocates for affordable housing, environment, and smart growth. I will build an alliance with the County Commission, so that county-maintained infrastructure gets the attention it deserves. I will also stand toe to toe and negotiate with developers to increase the affordable house stock.





What was the tipping point in your deciding to run for this office?

When the City Commission failed to add definitive language to the comprehensive plan to address attainable housing for the workers that maintain the city infrastructure, teach our children, take care of our aging residents, and respond to our emergency calls.

Discuss what goals you have for your term in office.

My goal is meet with the president of every neighborhood association on an ongoing basis to ensure that the will of each individual community is clearly understood. I also plan to negotiate with property owners seeking to rezone their properties beyond their existing property owner rights. I would like for all city owned non-emergency vehicles to all be electric or biofuel. It is also my goal to continue to improve the city’s walking and biking ability.

Was there a decision made by the current board that you would have changed if given the chance?

Yes, the comprehensive plan.





What kind of city should Sarasota be?

Sarasota should be a city where all individuals can live without struggling to maintain the basic necessities, especially the individuals that help provide our essential services.