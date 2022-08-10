Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Jen Ahearn-Koch

Why should people vote for you?

As the city continues to grow, I remain a strong advocate and representative at the Commission table for the citizen’s voice in the conversation and process. The city of Sarasota is a desirable place to be, to learn, to live, to work, to create, to build a business, to raise a family, to retire, to visit, and so much more. This growth needs to be managed in a responsible and comprehensive manner. I have been civically active for over 20 years - in my neighborhood, the city, and the community. I proudly served six years on the city’s Planning Board and many years as my neighborhoods representative. As the incumbent, I have over five years of Commission experience and have built a valuable understanding of the necessity in working with our regional partners. I sit on a number of boards representing the city which address issues so important to our citizens and visitors of Sarasota. I was honored to receive the Florida League of Cities “Home Rule Hero” award for the fourth consecutive year for my advocacy on behalf of the city of Sarasota.

What was the tipping point in your deciding to run for reelection for this office.

I don’t think there was an actual “tipping point." The decision originated from the residents and businesses. One after the other, I was approached by people asking me to please run again. With the blessing from my family, it was an easy decision to make. The city is at a crossroads right now and it is essential that these residents and businesses are a part of those decisions.

Discuss what goals you have for your term in office.

Improve and increase meaningful citizen input and participation in the development process while continuing the city’s efforts to streamline the permit process. These two efforts are not mutually exclusive. This includes removing the “Administrative-Only Approval Process” in the Mixed-Use Corridor land-use proposal which potentially removes the City Commission’s, the Planning Board’s, and the community’s participation in the public hearing process on over 800 acres, most of which are contiguous to single family lots. The city’s permit and approval process will soon be greatly improved. With the Commission’s approval, the city is in the process of upgrading its computer system and software, streamlining the city’s permit process. City departments will finally have the ability to communicate, share documents, and work more efficiently. In addition, the city is in the process to construct a building on 2nd Street which will have a “one-stop shop” permit department.

Expand the Hotel House Ordinance City-wide to protect our neighborhoods and quality-of-life for our residents.

Update the City’s Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan from 2017 and we need to reassess our priorities. Continue supporting policies and actions that address sustainable and resilient efforts and support the city’s commitment to the Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100” goals of city-wide sustainable efforts.

Support businesses through continued collaboration with the Downtown Improvement District and Business Improvement District as well as continued partnership with merchants’ organizations. Continue to participate in and support the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Boards efforts for economic development in Newtown, supporting Newtown Alive and the future African American Cultural Coalition’s future Cultural Center, and more.

Update the sound ordinance.

Continue to work collaboratively with regional partners to help solve larger issues such as affordable housing, the mental health crisis, environmental stewardship, improved water-quality, economic development, and more.

Update the “Standards for Review” for our City’s Historic Preservation Board to improve our city’s historic preservation efforts.

Was there a decision made by the current board that you would have changed if given the chance?

I have a tremendous amount of respect for this Commission and the decisions we make as a collective body. But, there are a decisions that were made, that, if I had a magic wand, I would change if given the opportunity. This is evident by my “no” vote taken at the time though.

The recent Land Use vote to change 1,448 parcels in the city to a new Mixed-Use Corridor/(with the potential massive expansion of “Administrative-Only Approval Process”).

Sarasota Performing Arts Center: While I support discussions around a new performing arts center, I was not in favor of signing a legally binding agreement that commits the city to funding more than half of a future performing arts center without knowing what the cost would be.

The decision to bring back for discussion the vote on Ranked Choice Voting.

The vote to demolish the historically significant and unique Palm Apartments, the Hashay House, and Walter Netsch’s G-Wiz/Selby Library

What kind of city should Sarasota be?

The city should always aspire to be a welcoming and inclusive community, economically and environmentally sustainable, and fiscally responsible that fiercely protects our natural and manmade beauty, uniqueness and charm, while being pro-active in facing the real world challenges that come with being a desirable plane to be. We will continue to grow because of our beauty and charm but we have to be fair and balanced in our growth and vigilant in protecting that which makes us attractive and livable.