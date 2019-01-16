City fires auditor and clerk

The city has fired former City Auditor and Clerk Pamela Nadalini after she declined to resign following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Nadalini’s attorney, Robert McKee, sent a letter to the city Jan. 10 stating Nadalini would not resign from the position as requested. On Jan. 7, the City Commission asked Nadalini to resign or face termination. Nadalini’s contract was officially terminated Wednesday.

By not resigning, Nadalini preserves her ability to take legal action against the city. One of the conditions the commission placed on Nadalini’s resignation was agreeing to a general release, which would waive her right to sue the city.

“While my client understands that her employment will be terminated as of January 16, 2019, she is not prepared to execute a general release in favor of the city, especially as it relates to the events which led to her being placed on administrative leave and which will precipitate the termination of her employment,” McKee said in the letter.

Nadalini had been on paid administrative leave since December. The city previously appointed Deputy City Auditor and Clerk Shayla Griggs to fill Nadalini’s role on an interim basis.