Members of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys organization are lovers of music and deeply passionate about their craft.

They also love to recognize and reward that talent in others. The group recently had the chance to do so again by awarding a scholarship to Tyndale McCoy, a Pine View High student who plays trumpet in his school's wind ensemble and jazz band.

The $2,000 Sheridan E. Brown Memorial Scholarship scholarship will help McCoy continue his music education while attending Florida State University this fall.

Because of conditions with the pandemic, Chorus of the Keys was unable to award Tyndale with the scholarship in person this year but staff are happy to recognize a student with special musical achievement.