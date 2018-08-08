This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 9

Thursday, Aug. 9

Summertime Local Time: Chad Myers

11 a.m. at Bookstore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Chad Myers is the CEO of The Mindworks Performance Group, but he’s also the son of Purple Heart recipient Howard Myers. He and his dad wrote the book “Blind Vision: A Veteran’s Story of Trauma to Triumph” to detail the story of Howard’s journey of recovery after losing his eyesight while serving in Vietnam. Stop by their book talk to learn more about this inspiring tale about perseverance is perfect for anyone looking for encouragement.

Open Mic Comedy

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free

Call 371-2939.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — but at least if you bomb, you’re just a cold beer away from recovery. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this weekly open mic series. Now taking place the second Thursday of every month.

Friday, Aug. 10

‘Sartq: Repurposed’

5 p.m. at Sarasota Architectural Salvage, 1093 Central Ave.

Free

Message @sartq on Facebook

Sarasota artist collective S/ART/Q was founded in early 2008 by local artists Tim Jaeger and Joseph Arnegger to engage resident visual artists in dialogue and cooperation. Join members of the group in this one-night-

only exhibition featuring sculptures and paintings made from salvage or found objects by all 10 artists.

Rob Schneider

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$40

Call 925-3869.

You might know him from his four seasons on “SNL” or his starring role in movies like “Hot Chick” and the “Deuce Bigalow” series. But his talent continues off the screen. Rob Schneider also was nominated for three Emmys and won a Peabody Award while he was part of the SNL writing staff. Now he’s bringing his talent to McCurdy’s for a two-night special engagement.

Ghosts & Gruesomes Tour

8 p.m. at Key Culinary Tours, 301 John Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 893-4664.

Hop on this ghoulish tour ... if you dare. Learn about Sarasota’s mysterious past, from ghost stories to creepy murder cases, on this 75-minute walking tour to see Sarasota’s dark side. Not recommended for small children.

Celebrity Impersonation Night

10 p.m. at Old School Bar & Grill, 1991 Main St.

Free admission (no cover)

Call 363-7744.

Everyone has that friend who thinks they do the perfect celebrity impersonation. Want to show them up? The fabulous drag queens of ZOOM Drag Parties are taking over Old School Bar & Grill to do just that. Enjoy two celebrity impersonation shows set to jams provided by Billboard Magazine DJ Greg Anderson at this fun no-cover event. There’s more: $5 Tito’s and Jager bombs and $8 cheese pizzas all night.

Saturday, Aug. 11

‘Sinatra Songbook’

2 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$17

Call 488-1115.

Cabaret and jazz singer John Lariviere is a regional headliner — and he’s not a fool who rushes in. From singing on live radio and TV shows to playing Theodore in the independent horror film spoof Imaginary Movie, this seasoned performer knows a thing or two about putting on a show. Back by popular demand, he’s harnessing that knowledge into one-man-show “The Sinatra Songbook.” Also runs at 2 p.m. Aug. 12.

Nik’s Pick: Craft Beer Mile

There’s no need to run a regular beer mile when one of Sarasota’s own breweries is offering a race fueled by Poolside Kolsch. Registration will start at 6 p.m. and the mile will start at 7 p.m., and it’s recommended to have a pre-beer to prep for the race. Every runner gets four Poolside 12-ounce cans to down during the race and one draft after they pass the finish line. Prizes will go to first place male and female, first place relay and (yes, this is real) first to puke.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Tickets: $15 per person or $20 per relay

Info: Call 955-2739.

FST Improv: Comedy Lottery Saturdays

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Sick of sitting in a theater and watching action happen without any audience connection? What if you could be part of it? Before every Comedy Lottery show, 12 lucky audience members get to choose an improv game out of FST’s bucket of more than 50 games. The result is a short-form improv show made up of scenes, songs and sketches derived from those 12 chosen games. Runs through Sept. 22.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Don't Miss: HD at the Opera House presents ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Ah, forbidden love. It’s awful, but it seems to be the subject of everyone’s favorite love stories. Set in modern day, this Royal Shakespeare Company version of “Romeo and Juliet” follows a generation of young people torn apart by their hate-stricken parents. The world’s most famous account of love at first sight is passionate, irresistible and ends all too soon.

If You Go

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 328-1300.

‘Newsies’

2 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $30

Call 748-5875.

Based on the 1899 New York City newsboys strike, this Disney musical follows newsboy Jack Kelly and his efforts to bring the homeless and orphaned newspaper-selling boys of the Big Apple together when publishers raise distribution prices. His group of strikers grows as more boys decide they can’t survive with the new costs, and the fight morphs into one for better working conditions and pay for the children. Songs of hope and inspiring dance numbers make this feel-good musical perfect for the whole family. Runs through Aug. 26.

Monday, Aug. 13

Karaoke Mondays

8 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at the iconic local haunt, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs to choose from for your most Snapchat-able karaoke performance, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Every singer gets a free mixed shot after their first song. It’s also Service Industry Night, so service industry employees get half off all drinks all night.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

‘Other People’s Money’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $25

Call 366-9000.

What happens when a Wall Street shark becomes determined to take over undervalued stock? He needs a woman to reel him in. Lawyer Kate Sullivan’s job is to save her hometown’s pride and joy by preventing Larry from gutting the company … but anything can happen in the seedy world of business. Runs through Aug. 26.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Roberto Villanueva Plays ‘Volumes’

3 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with $25 museum admission

Call 359-5700.

Art meets sound at The Ringling’s latest exhibit. “Volumes” by contemporary artist Ezra Masch is an immersive audio-visual installation that uses live sound from a drum set to turn on lights in a site-specific 3-dimensional grid. The amount of light that eventually pours into Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art is then determined by velocity and pitch. In this work, sound is translated into a visual language, giving percussionists the chance to manipulate light and space with music.

Sarasota Chamber Bowling Tournament

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Lanes, 2250 Fruitville Road

$40 per individual bowler, $175 per team of five

Call 955-8187.

Networking can be intimidating, but when you’re all wearing funny shoes and throwing heavy balls at pins, at least there’s something to talk about. The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is hosting a bowling extravaganza featuring food, contests, prizes and more. Entry includes two games of bowling (shoes included), a complimentary drink ticket, some grub and the opportunity to meet some new contacts. The tournament is set for teams of five, and individuals will be placed with four others.