Sarasota burglars get away with coins, jewels from Main Street shop

Thieves who broke into a Main Street coin and jewelry shop last week got away with between $50,000 and $100,000 in merchandise, police said.

Police said two people in hooded sweatshirts broke into Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria at 1650 Main Street around 1:30 a.m. March 29. Officers who investigated the burglary reported the rear door had been forced open. Security video from inside the store shows the burglars removing a fabric cover from glass display cases, then smashing the glass with crowbars and stealing coins and jewelry.

Anyone with information on this case, call Detective Dustin Luciano at 941-363-5827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online atwww.sarasotacrimestoppers.com