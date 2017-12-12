Sarasota High 5 Moments: 12.14.17

1 — Riverview High senior defensive back Jamar Johnson was named to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic roster, representing the South team. The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at The Villages Charter School.

2 — Cardinal Mooney High boys soccer senior Mychal Daprato had a hat trick Dec. 11 in the Cougars’ 4-4 tie with Tampa Catholic.

3 — Sarasota High boys basketball senior Kaleb Fields scored 27 points Dec. 8 in the Sailors’ 77-59 win against the Community School of Port Charlotte.

4 — Booker High girls basketball sophomore Jaela Dennis scored 19 points Dec. 8 in the Tornadoes’ 66-36 win against DeSoto County High.

5 —Riverview High boys soccer senior William Gardner scored the only goal Dec. 12 in the Rams' 1-0 win against Manatee High.