City picks 27-hole plan for Bobby Jones

The City Commission has once again revised its preferred vision for redesigning Bobby Jones Golf Club, voting Tuesday to support a plan that will further downsize the golf course and promote expanded public park amenities.

In a 3-2 vote, the commission selected a design proposal that includes 18 regulation golf holes, a nine-hole short course, a driving range and 130 acres of public parkland.

The commission had previously endorsed a plan that would reduce the golf amenities from 45 holes to 36 holes, but a majority of the board today felt the favored proposal best reflected the interests of the community. Commissioners Liz Alpert, Hagen Brody and Shelli Freeland Eddie voted in support of the 27-hole plan, with all three commissioners stating the larger park would better serve residents throughout the city, particularly those living near the site.

“It is a way to give a park to the community in addition to improving the golf course,” Freeland Eddie said.

Commissioners Jen Ahearn-Koch and Willie Shaw cast dissenting votes. Shaw expressed concerns about a decrease in projected golf revenues under the selected design, and Ahearn-Koch questioned the long-term costs of implementing the plan. Although City Manager Tom Barwin expressed confidence the city could secure grants to support the selected proposal, Ahearn-Koch said she did not want to rely on uncertain funding sources.

“I don’t see the surety of the grants,” Ahearn-Koch said. “I cannot make a major decision on wishing.”

The city estimated the cost of implementing the golf improvements and the first phase of the park project at $21.4 million before considering external funding options. Estimates placed the annual costs of maintenance and debt service payments at $1.4 million.

The commission also voted unanimously to direct staff to negotiate a potential conservation agreement with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast that would designate the 293-acre Bobby Jones property as public open space in perpetuity. The terms of any agreement would go before the commission before a deal could be finalized.