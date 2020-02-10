Sarasota-based security app offers free training to houses of worship

Have you ever noticed something suspicious that didn’t warrant a call to 911? Have you ever wanted to send a photo, video or anonymous tip to law enforcement without knowing how?

As usual, there’s an app for that.

Sarasota’s own Kevin Angell created the See It, Say It, Send It app to give citizens and police a location-based two-way form of communication that can aid investigations, keep law enforcement aware of suspicious activity and notify people in the area about criminal activity. The app is used by law enforcement agencies, each of which pays a subscription fee as low as $25 per month, in 25 states. Even if someone lives in a jurisdiction that doesn’t use the app, See It, Say It, Send It can send information to any sheriff’s office.

Now Angell is offering free training to Suncoast churches and houses of worship that are interested in the app, which is free for the public to use. Interested parties should visit seeandsend.info or contact app staff via email at [email protected].

“If we look at the Texas [church] shooting, ... people knew that that gentleman didn't usually go there, and he looked a little out of place,” Angell said. “[The app is] another layer of security. It's something that puts things into people's hands. With the ability to report something they see anonymously — even if it's innocuous, even if it never turns out to be anything — it gives them another method to communicate.”

Some Sarasota churches are already using the app, and word is starting to trickle over the bay to Longboat Key. The St. Mary, Star of the Sea Pastoral Council has discussed the topic of security in recent weeks, according to Terry McGovern, a member of the council.

In light of the conversations, McGovern has visited other houses of worship on Longboat Key to ask about methods of security they have used or broached, including the See It, Say It, Send It app.

“Anytime you have a group of people meeting, a large meeting, you want to make sure that there is a reasonable guarantee that they will be safe and home after that meeting,” McGovern said. “I think ... every parish has asked that question since the [Texas church shooting near the] beginning of the year.”

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the app shouldn’t be used as a replacement for 911.

“This is more for you just get that feeling,” Angell said. “You get that hair that raises on the back of your neck. You think something’s suspicious. You don't necessarily know if it rises to the level of calling 911.”

The app can, however, supplement 911 because pictures and video obviously can’t be submitted through a phone call. It also gives law enforcement a convenient avenue for follow-up questions, especially in the case of anonymous tips.

Public information officer Yvonne Martinez, who works for the Cocoa Police Department on the Atlantic coast of Florida, said the app has been especially useful for sending out targeted information in the form of cell phone notifications. Recently, the department used the app during an active shooter situation to send out a reverse 911 telling people who were located within the neighborhood to take shelter or avoid the area. It took all of two minutes to get the information out to anyone who has the app.

It can also be used to inform the public about traffic issues or natural emergencies like hurricanes. Martinez said the department often receives tips through the app from citizens, who can also choose to submit them anonymously.

“I would just encourage residents here or wherever they are to download the app,” Martinez said. “It's very useful. And you just don't know. I mean, it's there. You don't have to pay attention to it until it makes contact with you.”