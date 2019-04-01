The Sarasota Ballet announces its 2019-2020 season

The group will offer six company premieres and a program dedicated to in-house choreographer Ricardo Graziano.
Sarasota Ballet is already chassé-ing into its next season.
The company announced in a release April 1 that its 2019-2020 season will feature seven programs, several of which are works rarely performed in the U.S.
Said lineup includes six company premieres: George Balanchine’s “Western Symphony,” Paul Taylor’s “Brandenburgs,” Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night,” Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Dante Sonata” and his full-length “Romeo and Juliet” along with a ballet by David Bintley that has yet to be announced.
Sarasota Ballet will again stage Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s “Las Hermanas,” Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Les Rendezvous,” George Balanchine’s “Theme and Variations,” Matthew Hart’s “John Ringling’s Circus Nutcracker” and a whole program dedicated to the choreography of Sarasota Ballet Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano.
“Over the past 12 years, we have built a reputation for not only our vast and varied repertoire, but also for our dedication and commitment to producing ballets that have the same passion and authenticity on stage today as they had during their original premieres,” Director Iain Webb said in the release. “This season sees an exhilarating mix of company premieres, rare revivals and beloved ballets returning to our rep."
The highlight, in Webb’s words, will be Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a full-length ballet (which the company doesn’t often do, opting instead for triple bills) originally created for the Royal Danish Ballet.
The 2019-2020 Sarasota Ballet Season
Program 1
Oct. 25-27 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts
“Shostakovich Suite”
Choreography by Ricardo Graziano
Music by Dmitri Shostakovich
“En las Calles de Murcia”
Choreography by Ricardo Graziano
Music by Santiago de Murcia
“In a State of Weightlessness”
Choreography by Ricardo Graziano
Music by Philip Glass
Program 2
Nov. 22 and 23 at Sarasota Opera House
“Theme and Variations”
Choreography by George Balanchine
Music by Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky
“Las Hermanas”
Choreography by Sir Kenneth MacMillan
Music by Frank Martin
“Western Symphony”
Company premiere
Choreography by George Balanchine
Music: American folk tunes arranged by Hershy Kay
Program 3
Dec. 20 and 21 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“John Ringling’s Circus Nutcracker”
Choreography by Matthew Hart
Music by Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky
Design by Peter Docherty
Program 4
Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at FSU Center for the Performing Arts
“Les Rendezvous”
Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton
Music by Daniel Auber
“Brandenburgs”
Company premiere
Choreography by Paul Taylor
Music by Johann Sebastian Bach
The third ballet of this program has yet to be announced.
Program 5
Feb. 28-March 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts
Paul Taylor Dance Company
Program 6
March 27 and 28 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Romeo and Juliet”
Company premiere
Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton
Music by Serge Prokofiev
Program 7
April 24 and 25 at Sarasota Opera House
“In the Night”
Company premiere
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
Music by Frédéric Chopin
“Dante Sonata”
Company premiere
Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton
Music by Franz Liszt
Yet-to-be-announced company premiere
Choreography by David Bintley
Season subscribers of The Sarasota Ballet can renew their subscriptions now, and people wishing to become new subscribers can do so starting April 29. Individual tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 5 at this website or by calling 359-0099.