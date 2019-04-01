The Sarasota Ballet announces its 2019-2020 season

Sarasota Ballet is already chassé-ing into its next season.

The company announced in a release April 1 that its 2019-2020 season will feature seven programs, several of which are works rarely performed in the U.S.

Said lineup includes six company premieres: George Balanchine’s “Western Symphony,” Paul Taylor’s “Brandenburgs,” Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night,” Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Dante Sonata” and his full-length “Romeo and Juliet” along with a ballet by David Bintley that has yet to be announced.

Sarasota Ballet will again stage Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s “Las Hermanas,” Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Les Rendezvous,” George Balanchine’s “Theme and Variations,” Matthew Hart’s “John Ringling’s Circus Nutcracker” and a whole program dedicated to the choreography of Sarasota Ballet Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano.

“Over the past 12 years, we have built a reputation for not only our vast and varied repertoire, but also for our dedication and commitment to producing ballets that have the same passion and authenticity on stage today as they had during their original premieres,” Director Iain Webb said in the release. “This season sees an exhilarating mix of company premieres, rare revivals and beloved ballets returning to our rep."

The highlight, in Webb’s words, will be Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a full-length ballet (which the company doesn’t often do, opting instead for triple bills) originally created for the Royal Danish Ballet.

The 2019-2020 Sarasota Ballet Season

Program 1

Oct. 25-27 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts

“Shostakovich Suite”

Choreography by Ricardo Graziano

Music by Dmitri Shostakovich

“En las Calles de Murcia”

Choreography by Ricardo Graziano

Music by Santiago de Murcia

“In a State of Weightlessness”

Choreography by Ricardo Graziano

Music by Philip Glass

Program 2

Nov. 22 and 23 at Sarasota Opera House

“Theme and Variations”

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky

“Las Hermanas”

Choreography by Sir Kenneth MacMillan

Music by Frank Martin

“Western Symphony”

Company premiere

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music: American folk tunes arranged by Hershy Kay

Program 3

Dec. 20 and 21 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

“John Ringling’s Circus Nutcracker”

Choreography by Matthew Hart

Music by Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky

Design by Peter Docherty

Program 4

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at FSU Center for the Performing Arts

“Les Rendezvous”

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Daniel Auber

“Brandenburgs”

Company premiere

Choreography by Paul Taylor

Music by Johann Sebastian Bach

The third ballet of this program has yet to be announced.

Program 5

Feb. 28-March 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Program 6

March 27 and 28 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

“Romeo and Juliet”

Company premiere

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Serge Prokofiev

Program 7

April 24 and 25 at Sarasota Opera House

“In the Night”

Company premiere

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

Music by Frédéric Chopin

“Dante Sonata”

Company premiere

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Franz Liszt

Yet-to-be-announced company premiere

Choreography by David Bintley

Season subscribers of The Sarasota Ballet can renew their subscriptions now, and people wishing to become new subscribers can do so starting April 29. Individual tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 5 at this website or by calling 359-0099.