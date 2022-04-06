Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Tyler Boyer

Tyler Boyer is a junior track and field athlete at Sarasota High. Boyer ranks sixth in Class 4A in the 110-meter hurdles (14.82 seconds) as of April 5. Boyer is also 13th in the class in the 300-meter hurdles (39.74 seconds).

When did you start doing hurdles?

I started hurdling my freshman year. Coming out of middle school I realized I liked track and field a lot, but I wasn't completely in on it because I was doing football workouts that summer and that was my main focus. But we came out here for track practice, and on the first day the coaches were like, "He'd be a good hurdler." I tried it. I started doing drills and started to like it. Now, I don't even play football. I focus everything I have on track.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the environment of track. In other sports like football you have a lot of people who are cocky or have big egos. Track people, you can start a conversation with anyone at a meet and it's a good environment.

What is your favorite event to run?

I like the 300-meter hurdles a lot. You get to show off both your speed — even though I'm not insanely fast — and your strength, being able to keep the rhythm of running and jumping for that long. It's a lot of fun.

What is your favorite memory?

My favorite memory is when I found out I was going to the state meet last year. I wasn't expecting all that much out of the season. I was just having fun. But to find out I had qualified, that was a great feeling. And then I went and set a personal record (in the 300 hurdles) of 39.40 at the state meet.

What are your goals?

I want to beat my personal record in the 300 hurdles and I want to get under 15 seconds in the 110 hurdles, but wind legal (less than about 4.5 mph of tailwind). I ran a 14.82 at IMG Academy (on March 23) but that race was not wind legal. I know I can do it, though.

What is your favorite food?

I love chicken and dumplings.

What is your favorite movie or TV show?

I just saw "Morbius" in the theater and I liked that a lot. As far as TV shows, my favorite is definitely "The Office."

What is your favorite subject?

I like science. I just find it easier than others. I despise math. I'm not terrible at it. I just don't click with it. Science I like a lot better.

Which superpower would you pick?

It's kind of cliche, but I would pick flying. I just think it would be so cool to be able to chill up there in the air.

What is the best advice you have received?

Go have fun. That's when I do my best, when I don't focus on anything but having fun.

Finish this sentence: "Tyler Boyer is …"

Happy.