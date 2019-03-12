Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Owen Ayers

Owen Ayers is a senior catcher on the Sarasota High baseball team. Ayers, who is committed to the State College of Florida, had the go-ahead RBI double March 11 in the Sailors' 3-1 home win against Venice High.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 5. My mom and dad (Kathy and Jeff Ayers) both played softball and baseball. They got me into it.

What is the appeal to you?

Playing as a team. The energy we bring to everything. We work hard, and it pays off after big wins.

What is your best skill?

My arm strength, throwing baserunners out when they attempt steals. Last year, I played in the outfield a lot and it helped me then, too.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was 10 years old, I played on the (Sarasota Cal Ripken) All-Stars team. We made it to a regional final game against West Raleigh (N.C.), and were down three runs with two outs, but came back to win.

What are your goals for the season?

As a team, our goal is to win the state title. Last year we finished second (losing 8-4 to St. Thomas Aquinas). This year, it's my senior year. We want to finish strong.

What is your favorite food?

Steak. I get it cooked medium.

What is your dream vacation?

Going somewhere in Hawaii. I like the beach.

What would your superpower be if given the choice?

I would want super strength. It would be helpful with baseball, helpful with a lot of aspects of life.

What is the best advice you have received?

My hitting coach (Ryan Jackson) tells me, 'Don't try as hard as you can. Just make solid contact.' That has been helping me.

Finish this sentence: "Owen Ayers is ... "

... very good at 'jellying.' (A fancy style of layups in basketball.)